Double demerits for dangerous drivers

LOOK after yourself and passengers this long weekend as Coffs/Clarence Police District will be out and about targeting dangerous drivers with double demerit points.

Operation Stay Alert will commence tonight with police on the lookout for speeding, alcohol and drug driving, fatigue, occupants not wearing seatbelts or distracted with mobile phones.

"With double demerit points, extra traffic police, and our continued focused on road safety, the long weekend is not a good time to break the road rules and place yourselves and other road users at risk,” Coffs/Clarence Police District Road Policing spokesperson, Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said.

"We'll be placing a strong focus on personal responsibility, and our messages remain clear: don't speed, take breaks, and don't use your mobile phones whilst driving.

"Make sure you buckle up, and if you drink, don't drive.

"With more of our police trained in using the 'drug driving' testing equipment, use the long week as a starting point to say, if I'm silly enough to use drugs, then I wont drive.

"More importantly, it is about being part of the Australian culture of looking after your mates by not being selfish, but being responsible whilst driving by sticking to the road rules, so we all can enjoy the long weekend.

The operation will finish on Monday at 11.59pm.