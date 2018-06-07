Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW police highway patrol car.
NSW police highway patrol car. Trevor Veale
News

Double demerits for dangerous drivers

Rachel Vercoe
by
7th Jun 2018 8:00 AM

LOOK after yourself and passengers this long weekend as Coffs/Clarence Police District will be out and about targeting dangerous drivers with double demerit points.

Operation Stay Alert will commence tonight with police on the lookout for speeding, alcohol and drug driving, fatigue, occupants not wearing seatbelts or distracted with mobile phones.

"With double demerit points, extra traffic police, and our continued focused on road safety, the long weekend is not a good time to break the road rules and place yourselves and other road users at risk,” Coffs/Clarence Police District Road Policing spokesperson, Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said.

"We'll be placing a strong focus on personal responsibility, and our messages remain clear: don't speed, take breaks, and don't use your mobile phones whilst driving.

"Make sure you buckle up, and if you drink, don't drive.

"With more of our police trained in using the 'drug driving' testing equipment, use the long week as a starting point to say, if I'm silly enough to use drugs, then I wont drive.

"More importantly, it is about being part of the Australian culture of looking after your mates by not being selfish, but being responsible whilst driving by sticking to the road rules, so we all can enjoy the long weekend.

The operation will finish on Monday at 11.59pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Ostwald Bros debt balloons to $76m, says liquidator

    premium_icon Ostwald Bros debt balloons to $76m, says liquidator

    Business THE debt of failed Dalby company Ostwald Bros has sky-rocketed to more than $76 million, according to liquidators.

    Secure this prime Jetty position

    Secure this prime Jetty position

    Property The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

    • 7th Jun 2018 6:30 AM
    Spinning a great yarn for the kids

    Spinning a great yarn for the kids

    News Coffs Harbour gets behind Red Nose's Treasured Babies

    Pensioners outraged at park power bills.

    premium_icon Pensioners outraged at park power bills.

    News PENSIONERS are gathering and fighting for a fair electricity rate.

    Local Partners