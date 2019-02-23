Dose of the basics can build your capsule wardrobe

It's a style secret of the French and an ethical approach to fashion, but achieving a capsule wardrobe can feel overwhelming when your closet is chock-a-block.

Capsule wardrobe dressing is the art of owning minimal attire for maximum results - every garment is timeless, classic and neutral, and matches with each other.

Lilac and Lillies boutique owner Michelle DiMarco says the first step in compiling a capsule wardrobe is to imagine your closet is bare, and then identify or invest in some key items that would work as outfit bases.

"Let's picture that your wardrobe is totally empty and you must rebuild it literally from scratch,” Michelle says.

"Your perfect capsule wardrobe must consist of high-quality essentials. Stick with a basic palette of beige, black and white. This colour palette also applies to your undergarments and shoes.

"Later on, when you are ready to mix and experiment with colours, these essential clothing items will allow you to build new looks simply by adding little details and accessories.”

TOPS

Michelle says a classic white button-up shirt is an adaptable piece that can be dressed up or down. "This is an essential in your wardrobe,” Michelle says. "You can wear it under a suit or even over a bathing suit for a more casual look.”

A tailored black blazer is always a safe option for a jacket, especially if it's fitted and flattering. "It's a definite must have. Just think about how many different ways you can style it - over a work dress or over a fun graphic tee paired with jeans.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

BOTTOMS

Praise the pencil skirt - it tucks in the tum and is suited to all formal occasions.

"Versatility is the key,” Michelle says. "You can wear this skirt to work then easily transition it to dinner. The high-waisted design is for great coverage - no muffin top.”

Michelle says great-fitting jeans are also an important element of a capsule wardrobe, especially if they're comfortable.

DRESS

There's no need to convert you on the virtues of a little black dress, so if you were frightened your trusty LBD wouldn't make the capsule cut, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

"A little black dress is something that will never go out of style,” Michelle says.

"Think of a LBD like a blank canvas. You can change up your look by adding a dressier blazer or denim jacket to even your accessories.”