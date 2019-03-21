Dorrigo tragedy hits entire rugby league community hard

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tributes are flowing for Armidale Rams player Leroy Davis, who tragically passed away in Dorrigo on Sunday following a pre-season trial match against the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies.

It is believed the 33-year-old lost consciousness after leaving the field of play, with members of the public performing CPR on Davis until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Davis was taken to the Dorrigo Hospital for attention, but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The match was one of the final trial games for each team before their respective seasons kick off in April.

Davis' passing has touched the whole rugby league community, with NRL CEO Todd Greenberg Tweeting his condolences.

"Sending all of our thoughts and best wishes to everyone involved with the Armidale Rams and Country Rugby League,” Greenberg Tweeted.

Group 19, the New England competition which the Rams play in, also showed its support for the club.

"Group 19 offer our sincere condolences to all of Leroy Davis' family and friends,” the post read.

"Our thoughts go out to the Armidale Rams and we are here to offer support however we can.”

The Rams said they have been "overwhelmed with the support” they had received over the past week.

"We were graced with the opportunity to have an amazing player such as Leroy take the field in our club colours and would like to stretch our heartfelt sympathy and support to the Tingha, Narwan and Inverell clubs in which Leroy wore their colours so proudly also,” the club said in a Facebook statement.

"All of our clubs are extremely honoured to have called him one of our own, for however long that may have been for.

"We all have some great memories and stories to share from the years past with him and we are extremely thankful for the support and togetherness everyone has shown in such unfortunate circumstances.

"Once again we urge anybody who feels they need to talk to someone to contact the support avenues presented to us by the NRL.”

The Rams were meant to host the Coffs Harbour Comets this weekend for trial games in all senior grades, but the matches have been understandably cancelled.

The Comets have passed on their deepest condolences to the Rams and Davis' family in this tough time.