Dorrigo teen picks up prestigious Minister’s award

Dorrigo High School student Libby Waugh with year adviser Alex Fraser and deputy Principal Kim Marden. Libby was awarded a Minister's award for Excellence in Student Achievement.

A DORRIGO teen has won plaudits from the NSW Education Minister for her leadership and academic exploits.

Dorrigo High School’s Libby Waugh was recognised along with 120 other students, teachers and parents across the state in the 2020 NSW Minister’s and Secretary’s Awards for Excellence.

The awards recognise those individuals who have made major contributions to their education communities and serve as role models to their peers.

Ms Waugh’s award citation, contained in an awards booklet, emphasised the role she had played as school captain and dedicated student who “has shown outstanding leadership”.

“During these challenging times, she has sought to provide leadership that was inclusive and actively tried to help the younger students,” the citation read.

“She is a very positive role model and is committed to her academic studies where she is excelling.”

Ms Waugh is also a current Australian surf lifesaving champion in the ski relay and supports

the community through volunteer work, through surf patrols, and helping those impacted by the bush fires.

“This award is a very important award and is a recognition of her commitment to her school community and to her studies,” principal of Dorrigo High School Sam Hutton said.

The awards also acknowledge schools that have embraced innovative programs to improve student wellbeing and academic results and are changing the way education is delivered within the government system.

The NSW Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning, Sarah Mitchell, said the awards affirmed the high standards, dedication and community connections in the public education system.

“These awards highlight the tremendous contribution that students, teachers, support staff,

principals and the school community make to public education in NSW as we strive for learning and teaching excellence,” Ms Mitchell said.

Department of Education Secretary Mark Scott said it was timely to celebrate the range of

achievements in a difficult year for schools, staff and students.

“This year’s recipients showed the remarkable flexibility and resourcefulness in our school

communities when faced with the learning challenges of COVID-19,” he said.

“Many of these schools and teachers have used their significant knowledge of education in their communities to lift their school standards and recognise all students as their own learners.”