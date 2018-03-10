Dorrigo seniors develop their sense of creativity

CREATIVE CULTURE: The seniors of Dorrigo created this mural with an underwater dreaming theme.

WHEN does a chicken cross the artistic road to become a sensory chook?

Nobody knows for sure but it could be when a creative senior living in the Bellingen Shire knits one of these chickens that have been turning up all over the place.

It's one of many projects undertaken by the Dorrigo Support Centre Creative Seniors Group.

Over the past few years the group has made stepping stones, painted their mandalas or carer stories and, and started making 'sensory chooks' for inclusion in calm kits for children who may need comforting.

The first hand-knitted sensory chook was donated by one of the group members to Mt St Johns Primary

School.

One of the group's more elaborate projects was to create a mural under the guidance of local artist Greg Auert with an underwater dreaming theme.

The mural is located at the side of Hickory House Seniors Centre and faces Dorrigo Library.

With funding from the NSW Government's Carers Together Program the project gave the group an opportunity to pick up a brush and get creative with a blank wall.

The opportunity to paint helps foster creative growth, relieves stress, promotes optimism while delivering positive social interactions with and between our seniors.

Another project is starting soon and all seniors who wish to be involved should call Dorrigo Support Centre on 6657 2896.