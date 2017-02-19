Dorrigo on the verge of an upset

WHEN Nana Glen and Dorrigo resume play on Saturday it will be edge of the seat action from the very first ball.

Nana Glen will require 15 more runs to secure victory and stay in the hunt for the minor premiership while bottom of the table Dorrigo needs to take just one more wicket to claim an upset.

When Nana Glen dismissed Dorrigo for only 120 the match looked like it was going to script but when Nana Glen lost four wickets for only six runs to collapse to 5-29 things looked grim for the batting team.

Troy Boulton (32) and captain Saker (29) steadied the ship but now it's left to Josh Bartlett and Jay Guthrie to score the final runs required.

Coffs Colts is well in the hunt for victory against Diggers.

A strong top order performance from Matt Rose (32), Tim Parkins (52) and Kyle Gallen (47) laid the platform for the Colts total of 167.

With 17 overs to bat out at the end of the first day's play, Diggers had a poor start to their run chase losing three wickets before James Bellamy and Gus Garland combined to sterr the score toward 3-57 at stumps.