Doors to close at local resort?

TIRED and outdated are not words you want to hear if you're in the resort business.

Unfortunately these adjectives have for some time been used to describe accommodation at Novotel Pacific Bay Resort, Coffs Harbour.

This, along with the unavailability to book rooms from February forward, either online or through the resort, lends weight to rumours the doors are closing in late January.

Whether the closure is for a much-needed refit, revamp or a potential sale, it remains to be seen as resort management, Novotel and the Accor Group, are yet to reveal what the future holds.

Rumours or not, the closure appears imminent.

Novotel Pacific Bay signage was recently removed by crane from the resort's bay and hill side towers, clients have reportedly had conferences and functions booked for 2018 cancelled, including a local bride who has had to find another venue for her 2018 wedding, and in recent weeks some resort staff have been told their employment will finish in December.

Novotel Pacific Bay. Trevor Veale

It's been 20-years since the doors opened at this landmark local resort, and while their website may still say, "Unwind in 4-star family-friendly comfort" their Facebook feedback tells another story.

While there is plenty of praise for the staff and the grounds, comments of, "it was very dated and no longer had the feeling of being very special" and "the room was lovely however starting to see its age and use" are indicative of the general sentiment of paying guests.

Guest reviews on Tripadvisor are singing the same song, "A modern, bright and vibrant resort, is what I have would written in 1997, in 2017 it's going to be different. Time has not been good to the rooms in this 'resort'."

In its two-decade history the resort has been more than a place to stay, it's also been a place to play.

Pacific Bay Resort. contributed

Long regarded as one of Australia's premier training bases for elite sporting clubs, Novotel Pacific Bay has held an association with the Wallabies, Matildas, the NSW Blues and leading NRL, AFL and A-League clubs.

In April, a development application was announced for a 60 apartment retirement village development to be built on vacant land around the resort's nine hole golf course and private investors already own a bulk of apartments in the resort complex.

The scene of many a romantic getaway, family stay, graduation after party, corporate event, charity fund-raiser, wedding, sporting event and even a few rock concerts, Novotel Pacific Bay resort, or as many locals say, "Pac Bay", has been part of the Coffs Coast landscape for the past 20 years, we'll just have to wait and see what the near future holds.