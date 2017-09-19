Door is open at new amenity

YESTERDAY Mayor Denise Knight went to the loo. This was no ordinary visit, she officially opened the the upgraded Castle Street Carpark amenities with accessible toilets including a bed hoist and showering facilities for people with severe disabilities.

The $88,900 project was the brainchild of Coffs Harbour Rotary South whose members undertook most of the construction work and fit-out.

Council contributed $35,000 to the cost through its Community Capital Infrastructure Grants. The CCIG program offers funds to not-for-profit organisations wanting to work with council to build new, or refurbish existing public facilities.

"I was delighted to learn that the whole scheme was completed on time and below budget - not just because of the extraordinary amount of work done by the members of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour South, but also the fact that many of the business engaged to do work on the project then decided to donate their own time and materials too,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight.

"People with severe or profound disabilities and their families find it difficult to get out and about unless they have access to these kind of facilities, so I'm thrilled council was able to help Coffs Harbour Rotary South with this very important project.

"All those involved from Coffs Harbour Rotary South and the local businesses who got involved deserve an enormous pat on the back for their community spirit.”

The project upgraded the existing disabled toilet and public shower at the amenities block to include a specialist hoist and showering facilities. Access to the new facility will be via MLAK keys. The works also included a mural created by up-and-coming Coffs Harbour artist Ben Fayle.