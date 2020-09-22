‘Don’t we have enough?’: Locals divided on new CBD servo plan

The site of the proposed service station.

A PLAN to construct another service station near the Coffs CBD has returned a mixed response from Advocate readers, with some questioning why it is needed when the bypass will eventually divert traffic out of the city.

Submissions close tomorrow on the development application for a 24-hour Mobil service station, lodged by Central Coast development firm RCI Group.

The $1.5 million plan would see the service station located at 178-280 Pacific Hwy, just opposite the Rose Avenue Veterinary Hospital.

It would be the 6th service station located in the vicinity, and would be situated about 250m from the existing Bailey Centre Liberty, and around 400m from Shell.

Other service stations already on the highway in the area include United Petroleum, BP and Caltex.

“How many does one town need? Because the others are too far, a minute or two down the highway,” reader Bel Wait said.

“The town of traffic lights and servos.”

Another reader, Phil Tripp, said Coffs needs electric car recharging bays using solar and grid power rather than a new petrol station.

“More tanks to pollute the groundwater, more slowed traffic pulling in and out near a major intersection and crowded strip malls … there isn’t a viable commercial reason to ‘browerise’ Coffs for the future,” he said.

On the other hand, some locals were more welcoming of the plan and held high hopes.

“Hopefully [it] will sell Krispy Kremes. Just saying,” said Garrath Crean.

“Well then let’s hope it’s a 7eleven,” Robyn Spies said.

Tomorrow, September 23, marks the last day of the submission period. The DA can be viewed on Coffs Harbour City Council’s DA tracker.