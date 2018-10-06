Brooke drags Nick in savage Insta post

Brooke let her Instagram post do all the talking and it had plenty to say.

Brooke let her Instagram post do all the talking and it had plenty to say.

BACHELOR contestant Brooke Blurton has unleashed on Nick Cummins in a savage Instagram post following the series finale.

In a shock decision on Thursday night the Honey Badger decided to dump both Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley, becoming the first suitor to finish the series solo.

The night before Brooke became the third contestant this season to walk off the show after becoming frustrated by Nick's lack of emotion.

Brooke is clearly over Nick’s antics

Posting to her Instagram story on Friday, Brooke, who is Indigenous, shared a photo of an article titled: "How to Date An Indigenous Matriarch."

"Don't date an Indigenous woman if you can't admire & respect her strength & attitude," the article read.

"You won't be able to take away her beauty & strength, so don't waste her time if you're not ready for the power of her blood memory …"

Would you like some ice for Brooke’s burn, Nick?

During their final single date together, Nick admitted he was having trouble making his decision.

"I'm struggling feelings wise for everyone," he said. "I think as we get down to this part, I'm challenged. It's like having three girlfriends, it's a very strange concept.

"And I'm finding it hard to break past barriers. I'm struggling to get those feelings to move on … with everyone, anyone."

After his confession, Brooke tearfully decided to walk away, accusing Nick of not being fully committed to finding love.

Nick became the first Bachelor not to pick a final contestant

During the finale, Nick lied to his family about why Brooke had left the show

"I came here to fall in love … I need a guy that knows what he wants and can tell me that's me," Brooke told Nick.

During Thursday night's finale, Nick told his family a different explanation for Brooke's departure.

When his sister Bernadette asked where Brooke was, the Honey Badger said she had decided to leave the show for a completely different reason.

"What happened? We were all a little surprised she wasn't here?" Bernadette asked. "We would have thought she would have made it to the end … did she want out?"

Brooke left the series after Nick failed to open up to her

"Yeah, she said, 'I can't be here, I miss my family,'" Nick said. "I wanted her to stay around but I wasn't going to let my selfishness get in the way of her happiness. So, painfully, I let her go."

Despite being the one that decided to walk away, Brooke is clearly still upset by Nick's treatment of her, venting her frustrations in an upcoming interview with Lisa Wilkinson on The Sunday Project.

In a preview for the interview Brooke can be seen in tears, explaining: "My whole life has been exposed, I wanted it to be worth it."