Don't stop creating

EVENTS are under way across New South Wales for Seniors week from cooking classes to golf days.

Don't miss your opportunity to participate in the events which will come to an end on Sunday, March 12.

Screenwave and the Coffs Harbour City Council present the new inspirational and artful documentary Winter At Westbeth at the Jetty Theatre.

The film is about art for the young at heart and is part of the new creative aging festival for Seniors Week.

Set in New York's West Village, elderly residents of a unique artist community continue to question, challenge and create as though there is no tomorrow.

Australian film maker Rohan Spong's Winter At Westbeth is steeped in the history of the arts in the city and splashed with colour from the dynamic real-life characters.

It is an inspirational story about community, ageing and the need to keep creating.

The film will play tomorrow, March 9 at 2pm and 6pm, tickets are $5.

Purchase your ticket online at jettytheatre.com or call 6652 8088