‘Don’t smoke or drink’: Coffs’ centenarian shares secrets

"Don't smoke or drink."

It may be simple advice, but you can't fault the wisdom from Coffs Harbour's latest centenarian, Gladys Bidner who was asked about her secret to a long and healthy life.

Ms Bidner celebrated her 100th birthday alongside family and friends at Legacy on Victoria, aged care facility earlier in the week and was stoked with her letter from the Queen, which she said was a real highlight.

Coffs resident of 60 years Gladys Lillian Bidner celebrated her 100th birthday this week.

"It was fantastic," she said.

Ms Bidner was born on March 15, 1921 and said she wasn't expecting to be making it to 100 but was happy all the same.

BACK IN THE DAY: Gladys Lillian Bidner with husband Phillip Bidner.

Having grown up in Hannam Vale, north west of Taree, Ms Bidner moved to Coffs Harbour 60 years ago and said she had seen a lot of change in the town in that time.