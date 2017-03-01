Don't say feminism it's just 'all about women'

Actress Geena Davis serves as the chair of All About Women.

ALL About Women, one of Australia's most poignant debates on women's issues including equality and the role of modern feminism in Australia will refuse to shy away from asking the more taboo questions.

On Sunday, the public discussion forum takes place at the Sydney Opera House with another incredible line-up of prominent female speakers.

Coffs Harbour's audiences will be able to join in on the conversation at the Jetty Memorial Theatre through a livestream of the event.

Three of the talks will be broadcast live on the big screen at the Jetty Theatre from 10:30am, running through until 1pm.

Discussions include the keynote address on women and media by the 2017 All About Women Chairwoman, actress Geena Davis.

Audiences also get the opportunity to go backstage in a livestream exclusive with Jessa Crispin to explore the ideas in her latest book, Why I Am Not A Feminist.

Rounding out the satellite talks, the main event takes us to the Nasty Women panel featuring Yassmin Abdel-Magied, Van Badham and Lindy West to explore the labels that are deployed to try to put women in their place.

But what happens when women stop being afraid, and 'nasty woman' becomes a badge of honour?

The session is MC'd by ABC Radio's Fiona Poole, with an audience discussion to follow.

All tickets are $10. Bookings can both be made through the Jetty Theatre Box Office on 6652 8088 or by visiting www.jettytheatre.com.