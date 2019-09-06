Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LAST CHANCE: The Coffs Harbour Running Festival is on Sunday.
LAST CHANCE: The Coffs Harbour Running Festival is on Sunday.
Sport

Don’t miss your final chance to sign up for the Running Festival

6th Sep 2019 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUNDAY will see up to 1300 runners, joggers and walkers of all ages and abilities make their way around the Coffs Creek in the annual Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

For those planning on taking part but are yet to sign up, late entries are available at the Coffs Harbour Showground on Saturday between 2-4pm. No late entries will be taken on race day.

Elite athletes, school students, families, groups of friends and business teams will all be out and about dressed in their active wear to join in the fun for one or more of the events on offer.

The event has attracted young and old, with the eldest competitor, Dennis Meagher, aged 80, taking part in the half marathon.

At 79, Christine Gorman is the oldest female, taking on the 5km run. The youngest participant is Layla Wild who at just two months old will be be pushed around the 3km event in her pram by mum Hayley Reynolds, representing the large Faircloth & Reynolds contingent.

The event offers more than just fun runs and walks, with some fantastic prizes up for grabs for all participants including Brooks Running Shoes, Genesis gym memberships, Treetops Adventure vouchers, Opal Cove accommodation packages and Park Beach Plaza vouchers,

There are also massages courtesy of Coffs Coast Sports Physiotherapy, sporting goods and delicious food, drink and ice cream all available in the event village.

The first event of the day is the Mike Blewitt 10km fun run, starting at 7am; followed by the Beachside Radiology half marathon at 7.30am; the Southern Cross University 5km fun run at 9.30am; and the Key Employment 3km family fun run at 10.20am. Organisers urge participants to arrive in plenty of time to collect their race bib, listen to the race briefing and prepare for their race start.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Car bursts into flames on Waterfall Way, causes bushfire

    premium_icon Car bursts into flames on Waterfall Way, causes bushfire

    News UPDATE: The car fire has now spread into bushland, Waterfall Way is now closed in both directions.

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    Mayor not worried as petition reaches 10,000 goal

    premium_icon Mayor not worried as petition reaches 10,000 goal

    News The petition now has the 10,000 signatures needed to be tabled in parliament.