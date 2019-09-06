Don’t miss your final chance to sign up for the Running Festival

SUNDAY will see up to 1300 runners, joggers and walkers of all ages and abilities make their way around the Coffs Creek in the annual Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

For those planning on taking part but are yet to sign up, late entries are available at the Coffs Harbour Showground on Saturday between 2-4pm. No late entries will be taken on race day.

Elite athletes, school students, families, groups of friends and business teams will all be out and about dressed in their active wear to join in the fun for one or more of the events on offer.

The event has attracted young and old, with the eldest competitor, Dennis Meagher, aged 80, taking part in the half marathon.

At 79, Christine Gorman is the oldest female, taking on the 5km run. The youngest participant is Layla Wild who at just two months old will be be pushed around the 3km event in her pram by mum Hayley Reynolds, representing the large Faircloth & Reynolds contingent.

The event offers more than just fun runs and walks, with some fantastic prizes up for grabs for all participants including Brooks Running Shoes, Genesis gym memberships, Treetops Adventure vouchers, Opal Cove accommodation packages and Park Beach Plaza vouchers,

There are also massages courtesy of Coffs Coast Sports Physiotherapy, sporting goods and delicious food, drink and ice cream all available in the event village.

The first event of the day is the Mike Blewitt 10km fun run, starting at 7am; followed by the Beachside Radiology half marathon at 7.30am; the Southern Cross University 5km fun run at 9.30am; and the Key Employment 3km family fun run at 10.20am. Organisers urge participants to arrive in plenty of time to collect their race bib, listen to the race briefing and prepare for their race start.