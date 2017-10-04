Don't miss the microchip blitz

Make a booking for the Microchip Blitz on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.

HAVE you been thinking about getting your pet micro-chipped but keep putting it off?

Did you know the price of only $10 could mean the difference between finding your beloved pet or not.

Now is the time to act at the upcoming PETstock Microchip Blitz on the Coffs Coast, aiming to keep pets out of pounds by offering affordable and accessible micro-chipping for just $10.

Owners can bring in their dogs, cats and small animals.

Horses, livestock, birds and reptiles are not eligible.

"Even though microchipping is compulsory in most states, there are still thousands of pets that fall through the cracks,” national project manager for the PETstock Microchip Blitz, Christine Robertson said.

This year, PETstock is aiming to microchip 10,000 pets, which will have a significant impact on allowing more lost animals to be identified and returned to their owners quickly and safely.

"Once microchipped, pets can be tracked down online or through the local vet, so keeping registration details updated is also a must," Robertson said.

Despite the rise in lost and found pet pages on social media, a recent PETstock survey of more than 800 pet owners has found only eight per cent of the respondents had ever been successfully reunited with a lost pet thanks to social media.

The Microchip Blitz will take place at PETstock Coffs Harbour on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.

For more information or to book a time slot, visit petstock.com.au/assist/the-great-microchip-blitz