Don't miss the big sale

A second Kmart on the Coffs Coast will be built on the top level of Coffs Central with Big W and Best and Less to close in May.

IF you're after a bargain, the city centre is where you want to be heading as Big W prepare to shut down with a big 50% off sale.

The word is out and foot traffic has been steadily flowing through the store doors.

Stock is being sold with this discount after the announcement of Kmart coming to the centre meaning Big W and Best & Less will be leaving the Gowings Coffs Central Shopping Centre.

The announcement came in late March and it is understood Kmart is interested in employing both Big W and Best & Less staff who wish to apply for new positions.

In 2008 when Kmart opened at Centro Toormina, more than 1,000 people sent through resumes in hope for a position.