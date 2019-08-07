Menu
The Northern Territory’s NT Strike League is here we are livestreaming ten games. Art: Stuart Thornton
Cricket

DON'T MISS IT: Strike League weekend 2 livestream

7th Aug 2019 4:14 PM

GET ready!

The Hobart Hurricanes are about to set Darwin alight in the NT Strike League this Sunday.

We are exclusively livestreaming 10 matches from the TIO Men's Strike League on.

The first two games were broadcast on Sunday in a competition that holds much significance for Australian cricketers, with the next tier of Big Bash players fighting to show they are worthy of the step up.

WATCH: Weekend 1 of Strike League

Big Bash star Jordan Silk has been signed up to play while the Hobart Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the Strike League.

The two games to be broadcast this Sunday are Hobart Hurricanes vs Northern Tide at 10.30am and Southern Storm vs Hobart Hurricanes at 2.30pm.

Subscribe now for as little as $5* to watch the livestreams.

