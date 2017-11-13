Menu
Don't miss Art goes to court

Art goes to court.
Art goes to court. Contributed
Rachel Vercoe
by

What: The Friends of the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery are taking the ARTS to court. An impressive line up of national and local Arts will provide entertainment in the courthouse gardens and foyer. Some of the acts and artists you'll see include James Valentine who will hold one of his pub chats, Scott Muller from Ten Tenors fame as he provides a private concert and John Thiering who will create one of his world famous sand paintings.

Where: Coffs Harbour Courthouse.

When: Friday, November 24 from 7pm to 10pm.

