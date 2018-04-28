Menu
There's fun activities and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy at the Coffs Harbour Agricultural show.. Rachel Vercoe
News

Don't miss an action-packed day at the Coffs show

Rachel Vercoe
by
28th Apr 2018 6:00 AM

IF you're looking for some excitement with friends and family today, don't miss the Coffs Harbour show.

There will be animals, cars, rides, entertainment and competitions for everyone to enjoy.

After the axemen, showgirl competition, alpacas, horse events, kids zone, the Coffs Coast Ute show and demolition derby, the day will finish with the sky show spectacular at 8pm.

Hundreds of people flooded through the gates yesterday to enjoy the show so head down for the final day today.

The show will be open from 9am-10pm at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

To see the show program, visit Coffs Harbour Show Society on Facebook.

GATE PRICES
- Adults 16 years and over: $15
- Children 3-15 years old: $10
- Aged pensioner: $10
- Family ticket: $40

