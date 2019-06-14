Don't mess with Mr Sutherland

DEADEYE DICK: Greg Sutherland has taken out the NSW IRB rimfire target shooting title in Newcastle.

SHOOTING: It's fair to say you shouldn't mess with Greg Sutherland.

A humble retiree and devoted husband, Greg possesses elite skill with a firearm.

The Coffs Harbour SSAA Club member recently won the New South Wales IRB rimfire target shooting title in Newcastle.

What does that mean in layman terms? Greg is the best benchrest shooter in the state.

Greg has been firing weapons since he was 16 years old, with his original gun of choice a .22 rifle.

After giving away shooting for a while, Greg decided to return to his passion but chose a new route.

He decided to give benchrest a go and hasn't looked back.

"He didn't think he would win the state title but he was hoping to be in the top 10,” Greg's wife Dianne said.

"He's competed in the state titles before and always made the top 10 so he was elated when he won. He was really excited.”

Greg's achievement is even more remarkable when you consider the quality opposition he was up against.

The field included Australian representatives Robin Cox, Brett Wilson, Michael Blacklock and former world champion John Matthews from Maclean.

The brilliant victory was made even sweeter because for eight years Greg was the Coffs SSAA range maintenance officer, requiring him to work 14 days straight immediately before a major shoot and affecting his chance at success.

Since retiring from the position six months ago, Greg's results have improved steadily as he's had the time to hone his craft.

Greg was coached early in his career by Coffs dual 2014 world champion John Radford.

John said Greg's success was well-deserved after putting so much work into the Coffs SSAA club in the past eight years.

Greg will now compete at the national titles that will be held in Newcastle later in the year.

Another Coffs Harbour SSAA member, Bill Buchanan, finished eighth in the NSW titles.