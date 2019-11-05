‘Don’t lie’: Husband’s anger after alleged rape of actor

An alleged rape victim's husband angrily said "tell me what happened, don't lie" moments after the Sydney woman arrived home from what she labelled a "disgusting attack" by a Chinese movie star and his producer, a court heard.

The complainant told a Downing Centre District Court jury she was "tortured" at the Shangri-La Hotel by actor Yunxiang Gao and Jing Wang in the early hours of March 27, 2018.

The crew member rejected claims that Wang offered to take her home after their consensual threesome or that she told him: "you don't understand, it's too late … 'll be in trouble if my husband gets angry."

Chinese movie star Yunxiang Gao is accused of rape. picture: AAP

Defence barrister Margaret Cunneen SC grilled the woman about whether she told Wang "it's all your fault" before he tried to hug her as she left in a taxi and asked: "when will I see you next?"

"No, I didn't say that," the woman replied on Tuesday.

"And when you got home you were in trouble … your husband was very angry, wasn't he?" Ms Cunneen said.

"Not angry, he was worried about me … I'm never home that late," the complainant said.

Yunxiang Gao has pleaded not guilty. Picture: AAP

The alleged victim said when she got home at 4.45am her anxious partner used her phone to call Wang after she revealed she'd been held against her will.

"If you were scared and terrified it was of your husband and no-one else, wasn't it?" Ms Cunneen asked.

"You headed towards the bathroom, not making eye contact with him, didn't you? To get away from his queries."

"No, I just wanted to clean myself because I thought I was dirty," the woman replied.

"Your husband then came into the bathroom and said to you multiple times: "tell me what happened, don't lie"," Ms Cunneen said.

"I don't remember that," the woman said.

Yunxiang Gao attends his rape trial. Picture: AAP

The complainant was reduced to tears several times on her fifth day in the witness box, saying she'd gone to Wang's hotel room at 2.30am after the TV series wrap party to be polite.

"I couldn't just say goodbye, we would probably need to talk about things with work, business," she said.

Gao has pleaded not guilty to seven charges including aggravated sexual assault in company where the victim was deprived of liberty while Wang has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges including three counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Ms Cunneen suggested the woman only went home after her husband phoned demanding to know where she was and texted her: "you didn't answer my calls, not cool."

"You were too busy worrying about the fact that your husband was still awake and you were going to have to look him in the eye when you got home," Ms Cunneen said.

"You weren't tortured, were you?"

"I was tortured. I was raped when I was having my period," the tearful woman said.

"You weren't raped at all … you weren't tied up or restrained?" Ms Cunneen said.

"They didn't tie me up, but how could I resist two guys and what could I do when I was under extreme fear?" the complainant said.

When questioned why she didn't scream or call police, the emotional woman said: "I did cry out in the room and it was loud … it was very painful."

The trial continues before Judge Penelope Hock.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.