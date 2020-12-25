Don’t let ‘merriment and joy’ turn into risky business

Cowper MP Pat Conaghan taking part in a sod turn full of merriment and joy earlier this month with Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh, Deputy Premier John Barilaro and NSW Roads Minister Paul Toole.

COWPER MP Pat Conaghan has drawn on his experience as a former cop to issue a warning to drivers not to get carried away with all the "merriment and joy" this Christmas.

Mr Conaghan, who chaired the Joint Select Committee on Road Safety, said as a former police officer, he knew the devastation road accidents caused and the importance of addressing road safety at all levels.

"While this is a time of the year full of merriment and joy, it is important this cheerfulness does not translate into risk-taking on our roads, particularly driving under the influence of alcohol or while fatigued," Mr Conaghan said.

"With the festive season getting into full swing, the Government calls on all Australians to plan ahead for safe ways home from functions and gatherings."

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said although the border to New South Wales was closed, many would still be travelling this holiday period.

"Over the past five years, an average of 40 people have died on our roads during the 12-day Christmas period," Mr McCormack said.

"These aren't just numbers but people who have left behind families and loved ones and our thoughts are with all of them this holiday period.

"Following the difficult year felt right around Australia, these holidays present many of us with the opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and recharge for the year ahead so it's important we all do everything we can to make it a safe holiday period for all.

"Road safety is always important, but particularly over this holiday period. It has been a tough enough year and I urge everyone on our roads to think about their safety and the safety of others.

"One death on our roads is one too many, which is why we must all drive to the conditions, ensure everyone is buckled up, take regular breaks and not engage in risky road use - so we can all get to our holiday destinations and back home safely."