UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES: Gympie Magistrates Court spent much of Monday dealing with the unintended consequences of drug use.
Crime

'Don't lecture me': magistrate rejects drug driver's advice

Arthur Gorrie
by
14th Nov 2018 1:01 AM
GYMPIE Magistrate Chris Callaghan has rejected an accused woman's attempt to lecture him on his legal powers.

Mr Callaghan had just fined the woman $500 and disqualified her for a mandatory minimum of one month, after she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Nambour on March 21.

Sue-Ellen Louise Clements, 49, had sought a special hardship licence to help her deal with personal and family obligations during the disqualification period.

Told that Mr Callaghan did not have power to grant a licence for those reasons, Clements replied; "You do."

"Please don't tell me what powers I have," Mr Callaghan replied.

Clements pleaded guilty to driving on Nambour Connection Road on March 21 with meth amphetamine and marijuana in her saliva.

She also pleaded guilty to possessing less than 1g of marijuana and a pipe when State Flying Squad police raided her Gympie home on April 26.

Clements said she was not happy with her conduct in driving with drugs in her system.

Mr Callaghan fined her $500 and disqualified her for one month.

In another drug related case, the court was told police responding to a woman's call for help found themselves confronted by her "erratic and dangerous behaviour".

Jessica Potts, 24, of Southside pleaded guilty to obstructing police on October 24.

"Your behaviour was quite bizarre and obviously influenced by some substance or other," Mr Callaghan told her, adding that higher courts had ruled that intoxication was no excuse.

"The police were there to help you and you in fact rang and invited them there," he said.

He placed Potts on 12 months probation with therapeutic drug testing and no conviction recorded.

In a third drug matter, Steen Hassel Burke, 48, of Gympie was fined $500 after he pleaded guilty to drug possession, failing to dispose of a used syringe as required, possessing drug related property and utensils on October 16.

gympie court gympie crime marijuana meth amphetamine
Gympie Times

