Don't ignite this winter

Take the time to prevent a fire in the home before it's too late. Rowan Hunnam

THE crisp cool air of winter has hit the coast and with it comes heaters, electric blankets and hot meals to keep warm during the next few months but this can also lead to fire risks.

Cooler months see a 10% increase in the number of home fires and Fire and Rescue NSW is urging residents to take every precaution to avoid a fire in the home.

"Don't put yourself or your family at risk. We want to remind people to be careful when using heaters and to keep everything in the house 'a metre from the heater',” FRNSW community safety and research chief superintendent Mick Morris said.

"Kitchen fires account for 45% of all residential fires and 34% of injuries in NSW. Flames or heat sources being left unattended are the most common cause contributing to kitchen fires.

Chief superintendent Morris said residents should also keep looking when cooking to avoid kitchen fire catastrophes.

"It can take just three minutes for a fire to take hold, but only seconds to prevent one.

Simple steps to prepare your home against the risk of fire this winter:

- Turn off heaters and electric blankets before leaving home or getting out of bed.

- Clean lint filters in the clothes dryer before or after each use.

- Don't overload power boards.

- Keep candles away from curtains and put them out before leaving the room.

- Don't use LPG cylinders for cooking or heating indoors as they can leak and the gas is both toxic and highly expensive.

- Ensure you have a working smoke alarm.

FRNSW safety check list for home cooks:

- Never leave cooking unattended. If you leave the kitchen, turn off the stove. It takes just three minutes for a fire to take hold, but only seconds to prevent one.

- Don't put anything metallic in the microwave.

- Keep matches and lighters out of reach of children.

- Don't cook under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

- Turn pot handles inwards to avoid being knocked or grabbed by children.

- If your pan catches fire, don't throw water on it. Get out, stay out and call triple zero 000.

For more information, visit fire.nsw.gov.au