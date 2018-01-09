Menu
Don't horse around. Get down to the sales.

by Wendy Andrews

WHEN there's talk on the mountain about the annual "January sales” it's a safe bet the locals aren't talking shoe shopping.

The January long weekend holiday is in the diary as the once-a-year opportunity to indulge in all things horse.

The Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association Open Day on January 28 will include horses for sale, demonstrations, guest speakers, information, great food, and a fun family day out.

There will be a lot of horses for sale at the open day, including a number of mares of various ages with young foals at foot. These horses will not be advertised prior to the day, so you will need to be there to see what is available.

The annual long weekend open day is a major fund raiser for the Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association. As well as being a fun, family day, organisers also take the chance to raise public awareness of the wild horses in our area.

Your $5 entrance fee and purchase of morning tea or lunch go towards maintaining the holding facility for the horses that continue to be removed from the park.　

The Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association is fully self-funded and run entirely by volunteers.

Open day January 28, 1378 Guyra Rd Ebor. Gates open 9.30am, $5 adults, kids free.

Please note, no dogs allowed on the premises.

Inquiries 0428 575 342

