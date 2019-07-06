Don't go missing this show

BLAST FROM PAST: Kiki Dee will perform at Sawtell RSL on July 20.

SHE'S sung all over the world and is making her way back to Australia, so don't miss Kiki Dee's series of intimate performances.

It's been more than 40 years since Kiki Dee has been in Australia, but she is excited for her upcoming shows at venues across the country.

"I've never actually been back so this is going to be quite an exciting time," Kiki said.

"It's a new territory to bring a new show and it's going to be exciting to see what happens.

She is well known for her smash hit duo with Elton John, Don't Go Breaking My Heart, which came about because the two singers were working for the same label.

"The song was originally going to be an Elton John track and I was doing some backing tracks on it, we just did it together really for fun and it just evolved.

Kiki and her band will perform 19 shows in six weeks with a stop at Sawtell RSL.

Audiences can expect to be taken on a journey with a mix of old songs from singers including Kate Bush and the Ugly Brother as well as original material.

"We keep it accessible for people but also have a lot of original material which is quite spiritual and gentle as well as songs people can rock out too," she said.

Kiki will interact with her audiences in the intimate venues and create a dynamic atmosphere.

She will perform with Carmelo Luggeri at Sawtell RSL on July 20.