Don't fall ill to a dodgy fillet of fish

The NSW Food Authority has advised Spanish mackerel over 10kg are more likely to contain the ciguatera toxin, as large numbers of the fish are being landed off the Coffs Coast this week.

MACKEREL have turned out in large schools off the Coffs Coast and with their arrival has followed a ciguatera warning.

There are reports around Coffs Harbour this week of a number of people becoming ill after eating contaminated fish fillets and presenting at Coffs Harbour Hospital's emergency ward or local GP clinics.

The NSW Food Authority has advised ciguatera poisoning, a form of food poisoning, is contracted when people eat fish, usually over 10kg, containing the ciguatera toxin.

"Ciguatera comes from predatory fish like Spanish mackerel, which eat smaller fish that feed on the toxic reef-based algae and is common in the warmer northern waters of Queensland," the food authority advised.

Symptoms include a sensory change where hot and cold temperatures are reversed, nausea, joint and muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and breathing difficulty in severe cases.