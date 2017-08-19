Don't change anything

ON A ROLL: Coffs Harbour has already beaten one Clarence River team in the semis. Now the Comets have their eyes on a second scalp.

WHEN you're taking on an undefeated opponent that seems destined for the Clayton Cup as the premier country rugby league team in the state, it's easy to fall into the trap of coming up with game plans to simply stifle it.

Coffs Harbour's playing-coach Kerrod Selmes won't be falling for that trick though.

In fact he's determined to keep everything going just as it is ahead of tomorrow's major semi final against the Grafton Ghosts.

"That first half we played last week was probably the best half of football we've played all year,” Selmes said.

"Trying to replicate that is what we'll be trying to do against the Ghosties.”

There may be one change for Selmes though. He does admit he wants to see that brand of football for more than just a half.

"You've got to do an 80 minute performance against the Ghosts,” he warned.

"You can't do it for only 40 minutes. Do that and we'll be in trouble.”

Grafton Ghosts five-eighth Clint Greenshields said the Ghosts would take their strongest team into tomorrow's match against the team that has given them the most trouble this year.

"In the games we've played against them this year, they've come out hard in the first 20 minutes and it's been pretty good, competitive football,” Greenshields said.

"But after that they've found they can't go with us and we've won fairly comfortably in the end.”

The Ghosts have played just the one match since July 23 but rather than seeing the time off the field as a hindrance the former NRL and Super League player said at this level of football a week off was invaluable.

"In the NRL having a week off can hurt your momentum,” he said.

"But at this level where the players have jobs and work pretty hard. That week off to get over any niggles is important.”

MAJOR SEMI FINAL

Sunday at Frank McGuren Field, Grafton.

First grade - 2.30pm: Grafton Ghosts v Coffs Harbour

Reserve grade - 1pm: Coffs Harbour v Grafton Ghosts

Under-18s - 11.30am: Grafton Ghosts v Sawtell

Ladies League Tag - 10.30am: Sawtell v Coffs Harbour