Don't bottle it, give back to charities and recycle

GIVE BACK: Donate 10 cent returns at Return and Earn vending machines to selected charities. Trevor Veale

THIS season of giving, why not give charities your empty bottles to recycle in exchange for a 10 cent refund?

People can donate funds received at the newly launched Return and Earn vending machines to Cancer Council, St Vincent de Paul, Surf Life Saving NSW and Planet Ark.

"Our first four donation partners make incredible contributions to communities across the state - giving people an option to donate their refunds to these four organisations is a great way to open the scheme,” NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton said.

"Charities, community and sporting groups, schools, and other not-for-profit organisations can also register their interest to become a donation partner under the rotation system.”

Groups interested in becoming a donation partner can register online.

The closest Return and Earn vending machine on the Coffs Coast is at Woolgoolga.

To donate to a charity through the recycling scheme, select the 'donate' option at vending machines and choose the group you wish to donate to.

Customers who donate $2 or more will be issued a receipt for tax deduction.

Ms Upton said local groups could fundraise by collecting eligible containers and return them for a 10 cent refund at Return and Earn collection points.

You can choose to receive your refund via a PayPal account through the myTOMRA app or printed retail refund voucher which can be exchanged for cash or in-store credit at a retail partner.

Containers should be empty, uncrushed, unbroken and have the original label attached to get the 10 cent refund.

For more, visist www.returnandearn.org.au.