Don't blame cyclists blame the cycleways

The ongoing debate about cyclists on the road continues on the Coffs Coast.

YET again I notice road using bicycle riders being targeted in (Thumbs Down, Saturday, January 13)

Quite simply, the author in this case does not understand or accurately represent the law.

Here is the exact terminology from the NSW Government website - "When a bicycle lane is marked on the road and has bicycle lane signs, bicycle riders must use it unless it is impracticable to do so." I would also point out, that a dedicated bicycle lane is different to a shared bicycle / pedestrian path, as many are around this town.

If the author cared to hop on a bike and ride many of the designated bike lanes he would soon realize there are often times it is "impracticable" to do so due to a variety of reasons.

Poor quality surfaces are one reason, fallen debris from trees another.

Road rubbish (rocks, glass, etc.) which get pushed into the bike lane by vehicles are another reason cyclists find it safer and more practical to ride on the roadway.

While Andrew Beattie makes positive praise for the progress made in 2017 to local cycle and walkways, in Letters to the Editor; cyclists are still battling a fundamental lack of understanding of their 'on the ground' requirements.

The additional 2017 section of bicycle lane on Lyons Rd heading into Sawtell which I presume he refers to, while welcome, was made from poorly finished coarse chip bitumen, which is uncomfortable and potentially dangerous on a road bike, and worse; is also continually covered in tree branches and debris from the overhead eucalypts.

In my opinion it is just one local example of a poorly constructed and maintained bike lane.

Obviously the issue of cost of construction and regular maintenance requires some tolerance and understanding, but we have a long way to go if we can truly call ourselves a "bicycle friendly city" where a larger percentage of the population of all ages feel safe and confident riding around our roads.

Our Thumbs Down author will be pleased to know that there are occasions when they are welcome to drive their car in the bike lane, for practical reasons!

"Although these lanes are for bicycle riders, cars may use them for not more than 50 metres to enter or leave the road at a driveway or intersection."

Dave Wood,

Boambee East

The otherside of the cars v bikes debate

JUST a friendly reminder that cars and bikes share the road.

It's incredibly difficult to adhere to the new laws if cyclists continue to act as they were in the photo.

This was taken at Sapphire Beach North off ramp on Saturday.

The cyclists did not acknowledge my presence, nor move over until further up the off ramp, moving very slowly.

Had another car come up behind me quickly, it could have been a very crappy day.

Let's all use a little bit of common sense and not take up the entire road when riding. - Leanne Mobbs

Is it a highway bypass or just a ring road?

I TOTALLY agree with Marnie Cotton's letter on January 10. A good idea from a person who is obviously thinking.

Correct me if I am wrong, but bypass means to go around, in this case go around our city, not throughth the edge of it.

Where do you see towns or cities with a half baked idea of a bypass, Port Macquarie,

Kempsey,Macksville, Nambucca,Urunga (NO) Must have been a differentt team of X-Spurts to come up with ours,through one of the best backdrops to a city such as ours.

I have lived in Coffs all my life and like many people iknow ,ihave had a gutfull of all no brainer projects that have been carried out in our city over the years,unfortunatley far too many to list at this time may have a reason to do it at alater date, One main ingredient that was missing in those projects that have been carried out over the years is good old common sense.

Colin Mackay, Toormina

Attempt to find war veteran's family

I AM trying to locate relatives of Charlie Ryan who lived in Sawtell for many years. He was also a Parking Inspector (Cop) in Coffs Harbour back in the 70s and 80s I think.

He was also a Prisoner of War in the Burma Railway in World War II with my father Don Tweedie.

I would like to meet up with any family members if they are still in the Coffs Harbour, Sawtell area.

My contact details are: 0428711725, email: tdtweedie@bigpond.com

Terry Tweedie,

Coffs Harbour

CYBER BULLYING: One in ten school aged children report being bullied online. Luka Kauzlaric

Companies should act on cyberbullying

THE international program companies like Twitter, Facebook, Snap Chat etc. must include filters against cyberbullying and abusive language and where there is a continuance pattern remove that abusers account with advice to other companies.

Service providers like Telstra, Apple, Samsung and another phone service can also apply the same regulation.

It is not challenging to ban anything electronically and freedom of speech and not discriminatory in any way.

Robert S Buick

Reader calls for dog owners to take control of their pets on the beach. Contributed

Owners take control of your dogs on the beach

I LIKE dogs, I have two of my own, however as a frequent user of the North Wall Beach I'd like to ask dog owners to be mindful of a few things.

North Wall is an accessible beach for dog lovers and swimmers therefore it's a popular spot. I understand and use the beach with my family and training partners knowing it is a leash free one.

The car park and ramp to the beach presently smells like a dog's toilet.

It is so bad it is hard to stand in the car park and load a car with craft.

This season on no fewer than four occasions we have had our clothing, towels, water bottles and children's nipper boards subjected to dogs relieving themselves on them (with owners close by).

Additionally, at times large dogs chasing balls thrown by owners have come very close to knocking over our beloved coach who is with us daily. He really does not need an accident.

On one particular occasion a smaller dog (off leash) has left a 25 cm scratch on his leg. Being on medications it bled profusely and took quite some time to heal.

In my experience North Wall has never been a great place for swimmers.

In the last five years more and more dog owners have frequented the beach.

Some may say, "Train at another beach." My reply would be, "Exercise your dog elsewhere."

Grant Lawler