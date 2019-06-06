Don't become another statistic this long weekend

THIS year alone, 165 people have lost their lives on NSW roads.

In an attempt to avoid this number increasing, police are urging drivers to drive to survive and not become another life lost on the road this June long weekend.

Double demerits are in place over the three days with police across NSW targeting all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle/helmet offences.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said the majority of those who've lost their lives on NSW roads so far this year were men.

"Speeding or drink driving doesn't make you more of a man, nor does risking the life of your mates or those you love," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"I am renewing our appeal to passengers, regardless of where you are sitting in the vehicle, to call the driver out on their behaviour. "

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said police are not interested in excuses when it comes to ensuring the safety of everyone on the road.

"Drivers need to be vigilant, tragedy can strike anywhere, at any time," Mr Elliott said.

"Don't become insulated in your own invincibility, be alert and remain mindful of drivers around you, drive to survive.

Minister for Roads Andrew Constance said too many people become complacent when they get into a vehicle.

"Too many people have lost their lives or been injured on our roads so far this year," Mr Constance said.

"Speeding, drink and drug driving and fatigue remain the biggest killers on our roads. We need everyone to think about their actions every time they get behind the wheel and the impact those actions may have on others."

Operation Stay Alert, the state's June long-weekend road safety operation, will start at 12.01am on Friday, June 7 and will run until 11.59am on Monday, June 10.

During Operation Stay Alert 2018, three people lost their lives in separate crashes on NSW roads