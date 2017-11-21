Donning heels to stamp out domestic violence

WEAR A PAIR: Denise Knight and the team at Radio Rentals will be wearing their heels on White Ribbon Day to raise awareness of domestic violence.

WEAR A PAIR: Denise Knight and the team at Radio Rentals will be wearing their heels on White Ribbon Day to raise awareness of domestic violence. Rachel Vercoe

COFFS Harbour residents and businesses are throwing their full support behind women for White Ribbon Day this weekend.

According to statistics provided by White Ribbon, one in three Australian women have been a victim of domestic violence, a crime that is more prevalent in regional and rural areas.

The team at Radio Rentals will lend their support for a second consecutive year by taking part in the Wear-a-Pair campaign with both male and female staff to wear high heels to work to show 'solidarity' with the community.

"It's important for our team to be advocates of White Ribbon because so many people within the local community, including our customers, are touched by domestic violence,” store manager Ben Farrell said.

"Domestic violence is often hidden and therefore it is very hard to understand the real impact in our community.”

Mayor Denise Knight has also jumped on board.

Meanwhile, Mid North Coast Local Health District chief executive and White Ribbon ambassador Stewart Dowrick is calling for Coffs Harbour men to sign the White Ribbon Day pledge at the Coffs Health Campus on Friday.

"We want people to know that violence against women is unacceptable, it is never the victim's fault, help is always available and if you see something you should definitely say something,” Mr Dowrick said.

"People need to know that their voice is important, that they can make a difference.”

Male high school students and surf lifesavers will be taking the pledge at an event at the surf club on Saturday from 11am.

Guest speakers will include Green NSW spokeswoman for women Mehreen Faruqi and Detective Inspector Darren Jameson from Coffs/Clarence Police.