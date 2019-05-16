Dondi loves to play fetch

Dondi is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

CAN you offer Dondi a gentle and supportive family?

Dondi is a three-and-a- half-year-old Australian cattle dog who loves his ball. Sometimes a little too much as he forgets to focus on anything else.

He isn't very fond of children as he can get overwhelmed when young children come at him with arms waving and loud voices.

Dondi will need a home where everyone can understand his body language and help him when he's unsure by giving the space he needs.

Despite all this, he is a gorgeous boy who is looking for love like everyone else.

Visit adoptapet.com.au.