Glen Boss and Brutal take out the Doncaster Mile at Royal Randwick. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Horses

Seventh Doncaster for Boss simply Brutal

6th Apr 2019 6:10 PM

GUN three-year-old Brutal has given jockey Glen Boss his seventh Doncaster Mile win with a thoroughly dominant display on day one of The Championships.

Sent forward from a wide barrier, Brutal raced outside leader and edged clear to beat Dreamforce and courageous topweight Hartnell in the $3 million race at Randwick.

"When you've got the vehicle underneath you that can just do what they do - that was the easiest Doncaster I have ever won. That was painless," the 49-year-old Boss said.

"He was spectacular. It wasn't that simple but, well, they've got a very good horse here. That's the softest victory I have ever had in the Doncaster."

The O'Reilly colt provided his legendary sire O'Reilly with his second Doncaster winner.

