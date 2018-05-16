Menu
First Lady Melania Trump. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP
Politics

Donald Trump tweets on Melania’s health

by New York Post
16th May 2018 2:33 AM

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump​ has tweeted that First Lady Melania Trump is "doing really well" after undergoing kidney surgery and thanked wellwishers for their​ "​love​".

"Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!," he wrote.

 

 

Melania Trump, 48, is recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, after having an "embolisation procedure to treat a benign kidney issue" on Monday, her office said in a statement.

President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he boarded Marine for a short trip to visit his wife. Picture: AP
The president remained behind at the White House during his wife's surgery to avoid creating a media scene, but visited her later in the day.

He ​published an update on his Twitter feed. ​

"Heading over to Walter Reed Medical Centre to see our great First Lady, Melania. Successful procedure, she is in good spirits​," he wrote late Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission

