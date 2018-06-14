Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Picture: AP
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Picture: AP
Politics

Trump’s aide Sarah Sanders ‘to leave White House’

by Staff writers
14th Jun 2018 10:42 AM

SHE has been one of US President Donald Trump's closest, most prominent aides - and recently had a starring role in peace talks with North Korea.

But reports from the US now say that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to leave the White House.

CBS News reports that Sanders and Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah are both going to leave the Trump Administration.

According to "sources inside the White House and close to the administration," CBS reported that Mrs Sanders "has told friends that she plans to leave the administration at the end of the year."

The network said Mr Shah also is considering an exit, but details of when he may leave are not confirmed.

More to come.

Related Items

Show More
donald trump politics sarah sanders usa white house press secretary

Top Stories

    Andrew Fraser to retire at the 2019 State Election

    Andrew Fraser to retire at the 2019 State Election

    Politics Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser today indicated he will retire from State politics after 28 years in office.

    Labor candidate concedes hard work is Fraser's legacy

    Labor candidate concedes hard work is Fraser's legacy

    News Andrew Fraser has been commended for his service by Labor

    Meeting on controversial logging changes today

    Meeting on controversial logging changes today

    News Meeting on proposed changes to logging rules on North Coast.

    Luxe living in exclusive Korora

    Luxe living in exclusive Korora

    Property The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

    Local Partners