Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Donald Trump‘s brother dies

by Alex Turner-Cohen
16th Aug 2020 1:16 PM

 

Donald Trump's brother Robert has died a day after the US President rushed to New York to visit him in hospital.

Robert Trump was 72 years old and close with Donald, who is 74.

The President called his brother "his best friend" in a statement put out today.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalised.

Robert Trump died "peacefully" last night, according to a White House statement.

Originally published as Donald Trump's brother dies

More Stories

donald trump editors picks robert trump

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dodson talent looks to set Pace at Grafton season opener

        Premium Content Dodson talent looks to set Pace at Grafton season opener

        Horses Coffs Harbour galloper looks a good chance in Grafton after finishing second in the Coffs Harbour Cup Day opener last week

        Multimillion-dollar plan to expand cancer treatment

        Premium Content Multimillion-dollar plan to expand cancer treatment

        News New radiation facility to be established on Mid North Coast.

        REVEALED: New brewery on the cards for Coffs Coast

        Premium Content REVEALED: New brewery on the cards for Coffs Coast

        News An industrial shed will be transformed into a craft brewery if a development...

        WHAT’S ON: Things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        News Looking for some COVID-safe things to do? Here’s some inspiration.