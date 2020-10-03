Donald Trump being taken to hospital

Donald Trump is being taken to Walter Reed Medical Centre and is expected to stay there for “a few days” after testing positive for the virus.

Donald Trump is being taken to Walter Reed Medical Centre and is expected to stay there for “a few days” after testing positive for the virus.

US President Donald Trump has left the White House and is being taken to Walter Reed Medical Centre, a military hospital.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania both tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

In a statement to the media, the White House stressed that the move was being made "out of an abudance of caution".

"President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day," it said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.

"President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady."

Spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said the President was still working and there was no talk of a temporary transfer of power to Vice President Mike Pence.

"The President is in charge," Ms Farah said.

Marine One has arrived on the White House South Lawn to take President Trump to Water Reed Medical Center where is expected to remain for multiple days after COVID-19 diagnosis pic.twitter.com/qOip61lrkP — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 2, 2020

About an hour before the announcement that Mr Trump would go to Walter Reed, White House physician Sean Conley released an update on his condition.

"As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits," Dr Conley said.

"He's being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps.

"First Lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today."

Dr Conley also specified which medications the President had taken. They included an experimental cocktail of antibodies.

"As a precautionary measure, he received a single eight gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident," he said.

"In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin."

Multiple US media outlets have reported the President has a low-grade fever. Neither the White House statement nor Dr Conley mentioned that symptom.

Mr Trump himself has not spoken publicly since his brief tweet yesterday confirming he had the infection.

"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together," he assured Americans.

Mrs Trump also posted a statement, saying she and her husband were "feeling good".

"As too many Americans have done this year, POTUS and I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19," she said.

"We are feeling good and I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe and we will all get through this together."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sent a private message to Mr Trump wishing him a speedy and full recovery.

The Trumps went into quarantine and got tested after one of the President's closest advisers, Hope Hicks, contracted the infection.

Ms Hicks, a former White House communications director who returned to the administration as a counsellor to Mr Trump earlier this year, travelled to and from this week's presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio with him.

She was also aboard the President's helicopter, Marine One, for a trip to Joint Base Andrews yesterday. And she was aboard Air Force One for Mr Trump's visit to Minnesota, where he held a political rally.

Mr Trump's election opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, wished the first couple well during a speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan today.

"My wife Jill and I pray they'll make a quick and full recovery," Mr Biden said.

"This is not a matter of politics. It's a bracing reminder to all of us we have to take this virus seriously. It's not going away automatically."

He urged Americans to continue wearing masks and practising social distancing.

"Be patriotic. It's not about being a tough guy. It's about doing your part," he said.

"Wearing a mask is not only going to protect you, but it also protects those around you.

"Don't just do it for yourself. Do it for the people you love; the people you work with."

Mr and Mrs Biden, both of whom were in the room with the President for this week's debate, have both tested negative.

All election campaign events involving Mr Trump and his family will either be postponed or moved to a virtual setting as a result of his diagnosis. There is no word yet on the second presidential debate, which is scheduled for October 15.

Mr Pence, who has tested negative, plans to continue travelling.

