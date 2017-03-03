27°
Donald Gordon found not guilty of murder

Clair Morton
| 3rd Mar 2017 11:31 AM

DONALD Gordon has been found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter, over the death of his friend man Danial Cotter near Baryulgil in 2013.

It took the Supreme Court jury just a few hours of deliberation to reach the verdict, which was heard at the Grafton courthouse about noon today.

Sighs of relief and sobbing could be heard across the room as Gordon's family members embraced.

Gordon, who has been in custody since November 2013, will be sentenced for manslaughter in a Sydney court on April 28.

He will remain in custody pending the sentence.

Topics:  baryugil donald gordon grafton court manslaughter murder trial not guilty supreme court

