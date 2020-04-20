DON THE DOLPHIN: Ghosts greats named alongside legends

Anthony Don and Danny Wicks have been named alongside Wally Lewis among other greats in the Betoota Advocate's Betoota Dolphins Rugby League Club all-time team.

RUGBY LEAGUE :What do Anthony Don, Willie Mason, Danny Wicks and Wally Lewis all have in common?

They've all been named in Clancy Overell's all-time Betoota Dolphins squad of 17.

If you haven't heard of the Betoota Advocate, it is an Australian satirical news site that claims to base itself in Betoota in remote southwest Queensland.

Fictional sports writer Overell decided to go through the history books of the ­Betoota Dolphins and plucked out the two former Ghosts as part of quite a sensational squad.

Overell had Don ,now with the Gold Coast Titans, as one of the first names on the list.

"Down on the Gold Coast, the 100 or so people who follow the Titans say 'Is Don, Is Good" in reference to the cult hero. The hardworking winger who made his first-grade debut at 25, played a couple of seasons up here after he was scouted from the Grafton Ghosts down there in the Northern Rivers. Nothing flashy, Don put in big stints and scored a handy four tries in 22 games on the wing," Overell said.

Betoota then tipped the cap to Wicks, who despite having a controversial time in the NRL, was a monster on the ground.

"He went hard. Real hard … It was the chequered season, but his best was dizzying up here - particularly for opposition halves," Overell said.

Joining Wicks, Don, Mason and Lewis on the team sheet are a number of ex-NRL stars including John Hopoate, Todd Carney and Michael Ennis, with Overell including himself as captain on the team sheet.

What we'd give to see this fictional team play together.....