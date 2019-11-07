Domino’s hires first Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester

Zach Gracie has beaten 7500 applicants from around the world for the Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester role.

Zach Gracie sure knows how to earn a crust ... by eating a minimum of eight garlic bread loaves a week.

The 21-year-old mathematics student from Brisbane is "ecstatic" after landing his "dream job" of being Domino's Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester in Australia.

Mr Gracie got the world-first role after beating 7500 Australian - and international - applicants.

"I was just gobsmacked, I worked so hard for it," he said.

"I spent two days making my application video and when they called me I was working on group assignment at uni with friends and I was trying not to freak out in the library."

In starting his new job, he told News Corp he will be working on new garlic bread flavours with Domino's Culinary and Innovation Chef Michael Treacy.

Mr Treacy said he offered "outside the box" ideas in his video application for the job -

from Macaroni Garlic Bread to 'Breadedict Cumbergarlic' to Triple Choc Brownie Garlic

Bread.

Zach Gracie, 21, from Brisbane has beaten 7500 people to take out Domino's first ever Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester. Picture: Peter Wallis

"Zach demonstrated an incredible knowledge of garlic bread that far exceeds that of your

average garlic bread consumer," he said.

"He was familiar with garlic breads even I didn't know existed … truly broadening our

horizons and offering immense value to the business."

This isn't Mr Gracie's first job. He's been working since he was 15 as a cafe waiter, landscaper, maths tutor and he's worked at a local cinema.

Zach Gracie can’t wait to design new flavours. Picture: Peter Wallis

Its his work as a landscaper that's given him his fit physique - but he's not afraid of working out to help keep the garlic bread carbs off.

"I go to the gym everyday, and if I do 40 minutes of cardio I can work off one slice of garlic bread, if I do weights I have to do an average of 3-4 hours a week at the gym, so it's not too much," he said.

But he does have his go-to garlic breath eliminator.

"I use Eclipse mints, I always have them with me and they work so well but you have to chew them, not suck on them to get rid of the smell," he added.

Mr Gracie, who is studying a Commerce degree in Information Systems with data analytics and maths, said his new role hasn't turned his new girlfriend away either.

Zach Gracie eats lots of garlic bread every week. Picture: Peter Wallis

"I wouldn't say she's as fanatical as I am, when we first went out the first thing she asked me at an Italian restaurant when I ordered garlic bread was 'Are you just having that?' and when I said 'yes' and she didn't have any issue, I fell in love with her right there," he said.

"She doesn't mind too much and she's been very supportive."

And what is the secret to great garlic bread?

"The best garlic bread is a good amount of butter to garlic - it can't be too buttery, the bread has to be soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside," he said.