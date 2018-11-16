Domino’s unveils new pizza crust

Domino's is about to launch 30 new menu items, from pizzas to desserts, including a garlic bread crust.

Domino's is about to launch 30 new menu items, from pizzas to desserts, including a garlic bread crust.

How often have you ordered a pizza and a garlic bread and wondered why no one has thought to ever combine the two? Three, four times a week? No … just me?

In any case, Domino's is clearly on the same wavelength and will tomorrow unveil a new garlic bread pizza crust - one of 30 new products to be rolled out for a new summer campaign.

"It's the ultimate hybrid pizza garlic bread crust," the pizza giant said in a statement. "It's the best combination of buttery garlic bread and pizza."

A quirky pizza edge is not overly new - the hugely popular stuffed cheese option led the way, followed by other brand's more experimental offerings from meat pie to cheese burger crusts.

But outside of pizza, garlic bread is the most ordered menu item and the company expects the new crust to be a big seller.

Domino's is about to launch 30 new menu items, from pizzas to desserts, including a garlic bread crust.

Domino's Group CEO and Managing Director, Don Meij, said the summer menu launch was the brand's biggest-ever initiative.

New pizza toppings include BBQ steak and bacon, Korean BBQ steak, succulent garlic chicken and bacon ranch, and chipotle steak.

There are three new sauces too as well as a handmade thickshake comprising watermelon and rose water with vanilla ice cream and Turkish delight pieces.

"This summer Domino's is looking forward to being a part of the unforgettable spirit of

summer and giving Aussies the most delicious and biggest menu ever," Mr Meij said.

Domino's is about to launch 30 new menu items, from pizzas to desserts.

Pizza is seriously big business in Australia and competition between outlets is intense.

Last year, the Australian arm of the company - which actually owns operations here as well as in New Zealand, Belgium, France, Japan and Germany - recorded total sales of $2.59 billion and a record profit of $136.2 million, up 15 per cent on the previous year.

Domino's sells a whopping two million menu items a week via its online and app ordering services alone.

It has invested significantly in new technologies, from its ordering and preparation systems to self-driving and automated delivery prototypes.

Domino's recorded sales of $2.59 billion last year.

For the new menu additions, Domino's global development chef, Michael Treacy, said an exhaustive process has tested various options using locally sourced ingredients.

"We have been searching across Australia to find the best producers of juicy, tender steak that

will perform to our high standards and withhold the flavour. We also want to continue to support Australian farmers from paddock to pizza box." Mr Treacy said.

The summer menu will be rolled out from tomorrow, with other additions to be announced in coming weeks.