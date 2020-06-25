Domino’s boss spends $5m on slice of luxury

The big cheese of Domino’s Pizza Don Meij has bought a $5.35 million slice of beachfront lifestyle.

DON Meij, a one-time delivery driver who has become the big cheese at Domino's Pizza, has bought a $5.35 million slice of the Gold Coast's beachfront lifestyle.

The entrepreneurial 51-year-old has become the owner of a full-floor apartment in eight-level Main Beach building SEA.

Mr Meij is group chief executive officer for Domino's Pizza Enterprises, which has been a success story on the ASX - the shares have topped $68 in the past week.

The father-of-four yesterday would not comment on the SEA buy but a spokesperson said he long had been an admirer of the beauty of the Gold Coast.

Domino’s CEO Don Meij.

The agent who handled the sale, Harry Kakavas, also would not comment.

The Meij apartment, which fetched $3.3 new million in 2018, has been sold by retired cotton farmer Alan Frost, who bought it for $5 million last year.

The apartment spans 367sq m, has three ensuite bedrooms, two living areas, a study, and side-by-side basement parking.

The boutique SEA, completed in 2018, was developed by Louis Zenonos, owner of two Broadbeach commercial buildings and a beneficiary of a $305 million US buyout of Brisbane's Ezidebit payments system.

The Brisbane-based Mr Meij sold a Hamptons-style home at Ascot for $11 million in early 2018 and bought a $7.5 million property in an exclusive pocket at Hamilton.

The eight-level SEA building in Main Beach.

He worked as a Silvio's Dial-a-Pizza driver at Redcliffe in 1987 while studying to be a high school teacher.

He went on to work for Silvio's in executive roles and, in the wake of Silvio's buying Domino's in Australia, built a network of 17 stores which later became part of the Domino's national group.

Today Mr Meij oversees a company which has the master franchise rights, from Domino's US parent, to Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Germany and Japan.

Originally published as Domino's boss spends $5m on slice of Gold Coast luxury