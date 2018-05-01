Dominion - Mid North Coast Premiere

Dominion is a game changing documentary exploring the six primary facets of human and animal interaction - companion animals, wildlife, scientific research, entertainment, clothing and food.

It questions the morality and validity of our dominion over the animal kingdom.

This feature-length film contains the most recent and highest-quality footage from hundreds of investigations across Australia.

In light of current exposure of abhorrent cruelty in Australian livestock industry there has never been a more compelling time to put an end to animal cruelty.

All funds raised will be donated to Aussie Farms and Animals Australia.

The film will only be shown for one night on the Coffs Coast.

Where: Majestic Cinemas Sawtell, 25 First Avenue, Sawtell.

When: Friday, May 11 from 6pm the movie will start at 6.30pm.

Cost: $16.12.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit goo.gl/tK6jLL