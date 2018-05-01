Menu
Login
Don't miss the Dominion premiere.
Don't miss the Dominion premiere. Contributed
Whats On

Dominion - Mid North Coast Premiere

1st May 2018 3:30 PM

Dominion is a game changing documentary exploring the six primary facets of human and animal interaction - companion animals, wildlife, scientific research, entertainment, clothing and food.

It questions the morality and validity of our dominion over the animal kingdom.

This feature-length film contains the most recent and highest-quality footage from hundreds of investigations across Australia.

In light of current exposure of abhorrent cruelty in Australian livestock industry there has never been a more compelling time to put an end to animal cruelty.

All funds raised will be donated to Aussie Farms and Animals Australia.

The film will only be shown for one night on the Coffs Coast.

Where: Majestic Cinemas Sawtell, 25 First Avenue, Sawtell.

When: Friday, May 11 from 6pm the movie will start at 6.30pm.

Cost: $16.12.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit goo.gl/tK6jLL

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    More than 300 drivers drug tested in blitz

    More than 300 drivers drug tested in blitz

    News A RANDOM drug and breath testing operation held at the weekend led to drivers being found under the influence behind the wheel.

    Rusty to speak at next year's Dawn Service?

    Rusty to speak at next year's Dawn Service?

    News Russell Crowe approached to read official Ode.

    Wait times trigger health cover purchase

    Wait times trigger health cover purchase

    News Wait times cited as the main factor in private health cover decision

    Shining through the rain clouds

    Shining through the rain clouds

    News Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show finished up for another year.

    Local Partners