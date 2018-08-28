Menu
General, generic photo of Cairns Courthouse. Picture: Brendan Radke.
Crime

Devout dad had sex with girl, 14

by Janessa Ekert
28th Aug 2018 5:21 AM
A DEVOUT Christian will spend at least three years in jail for incest with his young step daughter.

The man, who cannot be named, had sex with the girl on three occasions between 2012 and 2016 when she was aged between 14 and 17. He was aged between 57 and 61 at the time.

His shocking offending was revealed through his own admissions.

In early 2016 he confessed to a friend from his church that he had sex with the girl.

While fighting with the victim's mother, he sent a nude photograph of the victim saying "here's a photo of your f***ing, whore s***", which was reported to police.

He also wrote a letter to his wife, which said "I've been thinking for a couple of years of how to tell you the great sin I've committed against god and you".

"In that letter you admitted to having sex with the complainant three times, but you sought to blame the complainant by writing that she offered it to you and made deals with you," Judge Tracy Fantin said.

Defence barrister Josh Trevino said there was a lack of evidence about the nature of the offending. The complainant did not give evidence.

The man defended the allegations asserting that the sex had occurred after the girl was 18 and she had coerced him.

However, after a three day-trial in the Cairns District Court, the jury rejected his claims finding him guilty.

Yesterday Judge Fantin jailed him for six years with parole eligibility after three.

"You were her stepfather, a large man, much older than her and a very strict disciplinarian," Judge Fantin said.

"Between January and March 2016 before she turned 18 you sent numerous text messages to the complainant in which you abused her in grossly offensive sexual terms.

"You had a domineering, controlling and manipulative relationship with the complainant."

