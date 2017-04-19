24°
Dominant groms revealed at Park Beach

19th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
16-and-Under Boys standout Dakoda Walters from Angourie attacks the Park Beach surf on the opening day of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW
16-and-Under Boys standout Dakoda Walters from Angourie attacks the Park Beach surf on the opening day of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

THE Billabong Oz Grom Cup has got off to a flying start with the opening rounds of competition held in picturesque three-to-four foot waves at Park Beach.

Angourie brothers Dakoda and Harley Walters both made their intentions clear as they proceeded to nail the 16-and-under and 12-and-under Boys divisions.

The pair notched up the highest heat totals of their respective divisions (Dakoda: 18.4 and Harley: 15.83 - out of a possible 20 points) to earn their spot straight into the third round.

In the 14-and-under boys, Lennox Head grom Jack O'Brien posted a pair of excellent scores to muster up the highest heat total, 16.63 (out a possible 20 points).

The North Coast natural-footer executed a barrage of backside snaps to post the scores and bypass the requalification rounds. O'Brien will make his next appearance in the third round today.

Hot on O'Brien's heels was Grayson Hinrichs (Bondi) who posted a solid 15.60 heat total for an array of turns that were well beyond his years. He'll join O'Brien in today's third round heats.

Fletcher Kelleher (Freshwater, NSW) was the standout performer in the 10-and-under Boys posting a 13.7 heat total.

Kelleher was joined in the winner's circle by Landen Smales (Peregian) and Coffs Harbour surfer Will Martin who both notched up heat totals in excess of 12.70 to cement their position straight into the third round.

Zahlia Short (Austinmer), Holly Wishart (Werri Beach, Keira Buckpitt (Culburra) and California Barrett (Banora Point) all sent a warning shot to their fellow competitors claiming victories in the opening round of 12-and-under girls.

While all aforementioned surfers stood out in the playful conditions Barrett shone, posting a massive 14.77 heat total to seal her spot in the third round.　

The Billabong Oz Grom Cup will run each day until Saturday and caters for more than 200 competitors in nine different divisions. Heats start each day at 7am.

Topics:  coffs harbour oz grom cup park beach surfing surfing nsw

