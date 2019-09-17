DOMINANT: Bombers go back-to-back in the Premier League

BACK-TO-BACK: The Boambee Bombers claimed the 2019 C.ex Group Men's Premier League title on Saturday night.

BACK-TO-BACK: The Boambee Bombers claimed the 2019 C.ex Group Men's Premier League title on Saturday night. Sam Flanagan

THEY set out to achieve it and on Saturday night the Boambee Bombers realised their dream of being back-to-back premiers.

Taking on a resurgent Woolgoolga Wolves in the final, who had great support from the stands, the Bombers stood tall to take a 2-0 victory.

Midfielder Tyh Murphy opened the scoring after 15 minutes thanks to a superb free kick which left Wolves goalkeeper Alex Byrne no chance.

Woolgoolga had their share of possession and chances in an open game, but failed to convert in front of goal.

Boambee's Brady Parker came off the bench in the second half to double his side's advantage late in the game and secure a historic premiership.

2019 was another stellar year for Boambee, with the team only losing once in the C.ex Group Premier League and making a deep run in the FFA Cup.

Striker Luke France said being crowned champions was the icing on a fruitful campaign.

"We worked on a lot of things this year," France said.

"We wanted to go back-to-back and we achieved that. It was a hard game so all credit to Woopi.

"They're a good side so we knew it was going to be hard work."

An old saying goes 2-0 is the most dangerous lead in football, and France said the side were well aware they couldn't afford to put the cue in the rack.

"It was definitely a nervous period, I've played football for a long time and 2-0 isn't safe.

"I was hoping to get a third, but well done to our backline for holding them out."

Boambee would have won by a bigger margin if not for some brilliant work between the sticks by Byrne.

"Byrnsey is an unbelievable keeper and he made it hard for us," France said.

"It could have been four or five nil or four or five all to be honest."

With regular captain Parker starting from the bench, France had the honour of leading the troops out onto the stadium for the biggest game of the year.

"It's a great achievement for me in my career."