Domestic violence sufferers on safer pathway

At the Safer Pathways announcement are (from left) Melinda Pavey, Pru Goward, Superintendent Paul Fehon and Leslie Williams.

A MEETING between police and politicians has been billed as another important step in the battle to curb domestic violence.

NSW Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Pru Goward, met Mid North Coast Local Area Command representative Inspector Paul Fehan and North Coast Nationals Leslie Williams and Melinda Pavey.

They announced a September rollout of Safer Pathway, a new strategy bringing together police, health, Corrections, Family and Community Services and education representatives, along with local specialist non-government domestic and family violence services operatives.

The Member for Oxley, Mrs Pavey, said the aim is to create a streamlined, integrated referral pathway for those 'at threat' or 'at serious threat' to their health or safety.

"The Government is committed to breaking the cycle of domestic violence in the Mid North Coast LAC and across NSW,” she said.

"It is wonderful to see that this initiative will be rolled out this year.”

Ms Goward said that courageous victims will no longer have to re-tell their story to a multitude of government agencies.

A total of $53 million over four years will expand Safer Pathway state-wide, which is now operating in 27 sites.