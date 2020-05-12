Domestic violence a focus for police during Covid-19

Several organisations, including the C.ex Coffs team, have united in a campaign to raise awareness about domestic and family violence.

DURING these trying times of Covid-19, police have been focusing on monitoring rates of domestic violence.

NSW Police revealed there has been no jump recorded in DV figures, but police have ramped up Apprehended Domestic Violence Order compliance checks across the state, with an additional 3,684 checks completed in April this year compared to last.

With May being Domestic Violence Prevention Month, organisations across the Coffs-Clarence region have united to spread the vital message on domestic and family violence in what is a crucial time.

The Coffs Coast Committee Against Domestic and Family Violence have spearheaded a project which has seen the creation and distributions of tens of thousands of cups, coasters, posters and stickers.

These have been distributed to a number of businesses to use and hand out over the coming week, with the month of May being Domestic Violence Prevention Month.

The C.ex club, Park Beach Plaza, Coffs Harbour City Council, Clarence Valley Council, Mission Australia, Warrina and Cranes have all sponsored the campaign.

On the behalf of local police, Northern Region DV Coordinator, Kiah Bowen, has thanked everyone involved for their support in spreading the message.

"It's a different way to get the message across about a vitally important topic, giving people the numbers and services they could need in the palm of their hand - literally," she said.

"Especially at a time when thousands of families are continuing to self-isolate with COVID-19, it's so important to have the message spread through the community.

"We have to continue to spread the help throughout our Coffs-Clarence community, we have to provide women and men with the tools and support they need to say no to domestic and family violence."

