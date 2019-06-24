Dolphin sea pen designs simply a 'talking point'

AN Australian leisure magazine has published some early concept drawings for sea pens to house the last five dolphins remaining in captivity at the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

They show three different options with the first being a three-sided net up against the southern side of the harbour inside the breakwall.

The second is for a 175-metre straight breakwall to be built inside the current breakwall with a two-sided net on the beach side and the third option is for a 320-metre dog leg breakwall with a one-sided net on the other side.

EARLY DAYS: Three different concept drawings for sea pens within the harbour.

But authorities are keen to stress that it's very early days in the sea pen feasibility study being conducted by World Animal Protection (WAP) society and Action for Dolphins in collaboration with Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

The (WAP) society has pledged $100,000 to fund the study, which will investigate location/engineering, animal welfare and financial implications.

Last month Dr Isabella Clegg travelled to Coffs Harbour to study the welfare of the dolphins and assess their individual personalities to see how they may react and adapt in a sea sanctuary environment.

The park's managing director Terry Goodall has stressed it's very early days, but admits the level of interest in such a concept is huge and that it will be hard to manage the flow of information for such a project.

"Even looking at the potential location of the pens is a little bit premature at this stage," Mr Goodall said.

"We will have to do water quality and audiology tests of the harbour before we even considered a potential trial of pens in the harbour.

He says the sea pen concept drawings created by Action for Dolphins were simply a 'talking point' at this stage and that a number of potential sites will have to be considered.

The drawings were published recently by the Australasian Leisure Management (ALM) magazine.

Nigel Beston from ALM said there was a great deal of interest in the project from across the sector.

"The sea pens would be quite something - it would be very rare, but people's attitudes to captive animals is really changing rapidly so smart operators are looking into what options they have," Mr Beston said.